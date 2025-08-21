Wormser Freres Gestion Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Wormser Freres Gestion lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up approximately 2.4% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Align Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 56,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Align Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 157.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Align Technology stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $262.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

