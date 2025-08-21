Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Wormser Freres Gestion

Wormser Freres Gestion lessened its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up approximately 0.7% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Ferrari by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 560,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 146,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $468.5170 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

