Atika Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up 2.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $438.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.56 and a 200 day moving average of $372.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $254.43 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -130.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

