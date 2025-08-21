Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EFAX

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,435,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,159,000 after acquiring an additional 110,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

