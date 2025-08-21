Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Buys 6,906 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,761 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,510,000 after purchasing an additional 897,140 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,118,000 after purchasing an additional 667,261 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,278,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 603,882 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,248,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 547,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.