Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $HAWX

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 5.01% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%

HAWX opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

