Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $HAWX

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 5.01% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%
HAWX opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.