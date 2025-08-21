iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Stock Position Raised by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 170,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

