Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 508.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,379 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 575,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $362.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.59 and a 200 day moving average of $335.29. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $367.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

