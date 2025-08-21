Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.45% of Texas Instruments worth $2,371,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.77 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

