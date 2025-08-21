Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 163,838 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $29,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $133.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

