Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Stake Boosted by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,869,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 729,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,866,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

