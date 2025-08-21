iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Stock Holdings Lifted by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,171,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 1.3% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $76,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

