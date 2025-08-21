Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.76% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,536,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.7%

IR stock opened at $79.2860 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

