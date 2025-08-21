Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.06 Billion Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $2,058,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $299,157,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,424,000 after acquiring an additional 510,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,898,000 after acquiring an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 60.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,236,182.56. This trade represents a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $275.9770 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $280.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

