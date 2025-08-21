Estate Counselors LLC Has $38.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3,242.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,771,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after acquiring an additional 798,167 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,523.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 767,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,031.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after acquiring an additional 566,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3847 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

