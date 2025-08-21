1,429 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSE GEV opened at $604.8590 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.07 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.62 and a 200-day moving average of $437.96.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

