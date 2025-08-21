21,820 Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Atlassian makes up about 0.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,700 shares of company stock worth $100,415,703. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.2%

Atlassian stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.23 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

