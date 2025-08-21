Summit Financial LLC Buys 218,171 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 235.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,171 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,367,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,237,000 after buying an additional 985,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.84 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

