Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $85,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $453.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.71. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

