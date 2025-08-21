Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Takes $341,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

