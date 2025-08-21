Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $420,000 in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 23.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 255.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE GRMN opened at $229.9880 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

