Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $362,000 in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 582.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.3%

CNXC opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

