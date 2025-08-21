iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,617 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $24,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.