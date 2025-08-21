Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,184 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

