CW Advisors LLC Sells 28,153 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

CW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,153 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of CW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CW Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $67,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.32 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

