Aufman Associates Inc Has $2.35 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Minerals Technologies comprises 1.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,906 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.17 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 733.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

