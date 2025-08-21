Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Quetta Acquisition Corporation $QETA

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Quetta Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,496,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Quetta Acquisition by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 342,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 101,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Quetta Acquisition by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 227,884 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quetta Acquisition alerts:

Quetta Acquisition Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:QETA opened at $10.9750 on Thursday. Quetta Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quetta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quetta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.