Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HHH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 910.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,290.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HHH stock opened at $73.6330 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.22.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.