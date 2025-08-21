Flex LNG Ltd. $FLNG Shares Sold by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,599 shares during the period. Flex LNG accounts for about 0.8% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex LNG by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 217,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flex LNG by 6,863.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Flex LNG during the 1st quarter worth $2,737,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex LNG in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex LNG by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:FLNG opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. Flex LNG had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Equities analysts predict that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Flex LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

