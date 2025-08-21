Head to Head Analysis: WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U Power and WeRide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get U Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $6.07 million 1.41 -$6.57 million N/A N/A WeRide $410.45 million 6.35 -$350.09 million ($2.79) -3.23

Analyst Recommendations

U Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeRide.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U Power and WeRide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 WeRide 0 0 1 0 3.00

WeRide has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.19%. Given WeRide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WeRide is more favorable than U Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of WeRide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and WeRide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A WeRide -595.64% -49.03% -28.72%

Summary

WeRide beats U Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About WeRide

(Get Free Report)

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.