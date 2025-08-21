Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) versus Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Financial Survey

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crocs has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 4 9 0 2.57 Under Armour 3 14 3 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crocs and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crocs currently has a consensus target price of $108.9231, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. Under Armour has a consensus target price of $6.7438, indicating a potential upside of 31.59%. Given Under Armour’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Crocs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crocs and Under Armour”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.10 billion 1.11 $950.07 million $3.73 22.45 Under Armour $5.16 billion 0.43 -$201.27 million $0.22 23.30

Crocs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Under Armour, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Under Armour 1.99% 7.24% 3.06%

Summary

Crocs beats Under Armour on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

