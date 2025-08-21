450,000 Shares in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. $RANG Purchased by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000. Range Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned 3.21% of Range Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,320,000.

RANG stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Range Capital Acquisition

Range Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

