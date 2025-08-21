Inherent Management Corp. Has $29,000 Stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. $GROV

Inherent Management Corp. decreased its stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,294 shares during the period. Grove Collaborative comprises approximately 0.0% of Inherent Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inherent Management Corp.’s holdings in Grove Collaborative were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GROV. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grove Collaborative by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of GROV opened at $1.4550 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.0220 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 6,372.67% and a negative net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grove Collaborative currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.35.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

