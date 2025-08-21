Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $191.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,140,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,921,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,730,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

