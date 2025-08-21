Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces Earnings Results

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $5.5340 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Lauren Michelle Basmadjian purchased 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.34. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,765.84. This trade represents a 58.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $291,857.60. This trade represents a 52.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,370 shares of company stock valued at $250,222.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
