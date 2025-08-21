Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces Earnings Results

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $5.5340 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CCIF shares. Zacks Research lowered Carlyle Credit Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Michelle Basmadjian purchased 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.34. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,765.84. This trade represents a 58.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $291,857.60. This trade represents a 52.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,370 shares of company stock valued at $250,222.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

