Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,935 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,347,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,470,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

