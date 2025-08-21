Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.9050 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,761,000 after buying an additional 2,344,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after buying an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,683,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,136,000 after buying an additional 611,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,535,000 after buying an additional 949,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after buying an additional 3,606,366 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.