Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $503.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.53 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,999.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,437,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 2,200,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 7,225,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 1,559,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

