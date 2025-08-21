Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 8,275 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $652,152.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,152.75. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 1,380 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.61 per share, for a total transaction of $120,901.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,380 shares in the company, valued at $558,951.80. This represents a 27.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,632,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 321.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after buying an additional 1,199,213 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 56.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 425,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.