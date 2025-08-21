Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $89.8290 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.