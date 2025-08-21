Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,339 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.9% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $291.17 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average of $231.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

