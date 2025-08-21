Accredited Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Accredited Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,353,607,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.9360 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

