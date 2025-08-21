Accredited Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Accredited Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

