Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Newmont were worth $24,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Newmont by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $68.9470 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $70.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

