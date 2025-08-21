Sands Capital Ventures LLC Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Sands Capital Ventures LLC lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,236 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 4.5% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupang by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $168,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 436.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,830 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,426,000 after buying an additional 3,420,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $28.8150 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 144.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,462,003 shares of company stock valued at $295,524,795. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

