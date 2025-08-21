Unifirst Corporation $UNF is Tribune Investment Group LP’s 7th Largest Position

Tribune Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Unifirst makes up approximately 3.8% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tribune Investment Group LP’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifirst by 353.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 133,588 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in Unifirst during the first quarter valued at $28,529,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unifirst by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Unifirst in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifirst stock opened at $174.0480 on Thursday. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.34 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $186.40.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.18%.Unifirst’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unifirst currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

