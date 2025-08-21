Tribune Investment Group LP Purchases New Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. AAON comprises 2.7% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AAON by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AAON by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,891 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

