AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $208.7240 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

