PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

