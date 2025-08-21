T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,602 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of IDEX worth $335,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.08. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

